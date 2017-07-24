Nashville airport breaks passenger record by over 1 million

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 13,500,000 people travelled through the Nashville International Airport during the last fiscal year.

The time period—from July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017—showed a 10.3 percent increase of the previous fiscal year.

The airport broke their previous record by more than 1 million passengers.

Officials said there two other record-breaking months for passenger traffic in both May and June 2017. June became the busiest with over 1.3 million passengers, 8.6 percent more than the same time period last year.

“Activity at Nashville International Airport has seen unprecedented growth over the past several years thanks to Music City’s ever-increasing rise in popularity,” said Tom Jurkovich, MNAA vice president of strategic communications and external affairs. “All projections indicate that significant passenger increases will continue in the future. That’s why we’re expanding and renovating through BNA Vision to ensure Nashville International continues to be a world-class airport for a world-class city.”

This year, the Nashville airport began construction on BNA Vision, a years-long project aimed to accommodate the city’s growth.

In January, a new six-level, 2,000 parking space garage began being built. It’s expected to be complete by spring 2018.

Additionally, construction of the interim International Arrivals Building (IAB) is underway, designed to accommodate immediate needs for additional international capacity while the new, permanent IAB is designed and constructed. Click here for more information on BNA Vision.

BNA is currently served by 12 airlines and offers 440 daily flights. Nashville International Airport provides nonstop air service to more than 50 destinations.