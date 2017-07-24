Murfreesboro police search for suspects in robbery, shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro man was injured Saturday night after he was shot in his own front yard.

Police said it happened at the townhomes on Bentley Street where two men robbed two different people.

Authorities said when they arrived, one victim reported he was in his front yard when the two suspects walked up, demanded cash, and then shot him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately known.

Those same men are also accused of robbing a man who was sitting in his truck.

Murfreesboro police have yet to make an arrest. Anyone with information about either robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.