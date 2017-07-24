Motorcyclist in extremely critical condition after Clarksville hit-and-run

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Clarksville that left a motorcyclist critically injured late Sunday night.

It happened just before midnight as the motorcyclist was traveling south on Providence Boulevard.

According to a release, the vehicle that struck the 31-year-old man is believed to be a 2008 to 2016 dark gray or silver Chevrolet Impala.

Police said the driver of the Impala did not stop to help the motorcyclist and left the crash scene.

The motorcycle rider was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was last listed in extremely critical condition. The crash victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jennifer Szczerbiak at 931-648-0656 Ext. 5476 or the Tips Line at 931-645-8477.