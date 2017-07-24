Metro Council begins city-wide outreach meetings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Council members are on the move Monday, meeting with people in East Nashville and hoping to make access to the council easier for all.

The council members are part of Metro’s Council Transparency Committee. Monday’s meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. at the East Park Community Center, is the first of seven across the city.

In the meetings, the council hopes to create easier ways for the people to voice community concerns with council members, whether it is through a proposed online petition system or by taking council meetings on the road for regional quarterly meetings.

The meeting Monday will truly be led by those in attendance, as council members look to hear what concerns residents in East Nashville.

The next will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the West Precinct on Charlotte Pike. Click here for the council’s full event calendar.