DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)- A large fire destroyed multiple condos in a unit at Center Hill Lake early Monday morning.

It happened at the Highland Cove complex on Dale Ridge Road.

Photos sent in to News 2 of the blaze show multiple condos engulfed.

No one was reported injured or trapped by the flames.

News 2 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with News 2 or refresh this page for updates.