Gatlinburg parents charged with murder after child left in car overnight

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – The parents of a 2-year-old boy who died after being left overnight in a car in Gatlinburg have been charged in the child’s death.

A grand jury returned indictments against Anthony and Jade Phillips for first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect, and aggravated child abuse.

The two were taken into custody, but a court date has yet to be set, according to a press release from District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn. Neither of their mug shots were released.

The Gatlinburg Police Department said the child’s mother called 911 around 2 p.m. on July 14 saying the child had been left in a car on Laurel Avenue overnight.