Former mayor Purcell credited with putting hot chicken on the map

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville is known for many wonderful things—country music, hospitality and its signature delicacy, hot chicken.

Former Nashville mayor Bill Purcell didn’t invent hot chicken but he is credited with helping spread the Music City specialty outside of the region. Purcell founded Nashville’s Hot Chicken Festival back in 2007.

“The hot chicken festival literally has everyone there… the world gathers in a way and most importantly Nashville gathers to celebrate who we are and what we are as a people,” Purcell told News 2.

“Los Angeles right now is captivated with Nashville hot chicken, so they are in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Mobile, Alabama, Brooklyn, New York, whoever’s had it, wants more of it. They can’t all live here, they can only hope ultimately that they will,” added Purcell.

The Nashville Sounds have embraced hot chicken, at their concession stand and their mascot, “Booster.”

“Minor league baseball tries to really partner with the community and find something unique to the community, and hot chicken is certainly that, and creating a rooster as a mascot has certainly been a great treat, fans continue to love him, really a lot of fun to see at the ballpark,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse.

All week on Good Morning Nashville, News 2 will visit some of Music City’s favorite chicken joints and the people who helped put hot chicken on the map.