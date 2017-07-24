Clarksville dad wins $3M lottery jackpot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville dad says his winning lottery ticket worth $3 million could not have come at a better time.

Shane Hexamer claimed his prize last Friday afternoon.

“It feels unreal,” he said. “I’m just ready to wake up.”

Hexamer purchased the winning Mighty Jumbo Bucks ticket earlier in the day at the Timesavers in Portland, Tennessee.

Hexamer is the already the father to two children and is expecting a third baby.

His ticket is the 215th winning ticket worth $1 million or more sold by the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation since it began in early 2004.