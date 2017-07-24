Burglar breaks through brick wall to steal from Murfreesboro store

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A brick wall couldn’t stop a burglar from getting into a closed business and stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of cigarettes.

The burglary was so thought out the man slithered on the floor, careful not to trigger the motion detectors.

At Discount Tobacco on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro, owner Ehab Malaty takes customer service to a new level.

“I say like almost 10 or 11 years now, I know each customer, what he needs every day,” said Malaty. “I get the stuff before he’s asking.”

But during the wee hours of Friday morning, a burglar chiseled away brick and torn through drywall and entered the store, crawling on the floor so the motion detectors wouldn’t go off.

He also broke the door handle on the office door, and that’s when he went to work.

He is caught on camera filling eight large 64-gallon trash bags with cigarettes, money, rolling papers, condoms, and other items.

“That’s crazy to steal something like that,” Malaty said. “It’s not worth it, you know, it’s sad; it’s a shame.”

Police believe the burglar was inside the store anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour before making a run for it.

“He not go out the hole. He can’t do that because he has the big bags from the cigarette cartons… and he opened the back door and he brought something to hold the backdoor open and he kept running everything in to out, from in to out,” the store owner explained.

Murfreesboro police arrived after the alarm was triggered when the burglar went out the back door. He left three trash bags fill with cigarettes behind.

The store owner said this is his livelihood.

“Absolutely, my house my kids schools, my food, my wife doesn’t work. I just work by myself. I’m the only income in the home, and he gave me a hard time,” Malaty told News 2.

Malaty believes the burglar may have cased the store.

“He’s not a regular. He’s not here in the area, but I believe he visited the store before and he know how the store works and he know where is the exit door and how the motion worked. He studied every day before he did that,” the owner said.

The store owner says he didn’t recognize the burglar since he knows most of his customers. He’s hoping police catch the burglar soon.

If you have any information that may be helpful to police concerning this burglary, call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.