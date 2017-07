CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 30-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Clarksville late Sunday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. when the motorcyclist lost control on McKenzie Drive. The rider and the motorcyclist skidded off the road and hit a parked car.

Police said the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, speed was a factor in the crash.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.