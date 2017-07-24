15-year-old charged with attempted murder after dad shot in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 15-year-old was charged with attempted murder after his father was critically hurt in a shooting at a Bordeaux home Sunday night.

Police responded to the home on Cocoa Drive just after 10 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from the teen.

Upon arrival, police found Scottie Bailey Sr. in his bedroom with a gunshot wound to his forehead.

The 46-year-old man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a life-threatening injury. He was last listed in critical condition.

The 15-year-old told police he had been in his father’s bedroom looking at a gun when the pistol accidentally fired and struck his father in the forehead.

The teen said he then took a shower, changed clothes, cleaned his room and drove to Antioch to visit a friend. He called 911 after returning to the Cocoa Drive home around three hours later.

In addition to attempted murder, the juvenile is also charged with unlawful handgun possession, evidence tampering, and crack cocaine possession.

The pistol believed to have been used was found in the console of a vehicle.

The teen’s identity has not been released.