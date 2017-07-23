WEATHER ALERT: High heat and possible strong storms Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – The Heat Advisory continues for most of Middle Tennessee until 7:00 p.m. Sunday with temperatures in the mid 90s and the heat index from 100°-106°.

We will be watching storms break out in the heat, some of which that could produce frequent lightning, damaging winds, small hail, and localized flooding.

Although the highest chance for severe weather should occur during the late afternoon and evening hours, a few storms could break out earlier in the day

.

It is recommended that you keep an eye on the sky today.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Tennessee in a “Marginal” risk for severe weather.

Although that is the lowest category, any time they outline an area with a risk it means that severe storms are possible.

