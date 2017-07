Nashville, Tenn (WKRN) – Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison was closed in both directions near S. Graycroft Avenue Sunday morning due to a serious one vehicle accident.

Metro Police on the scene tell News 2 the crash happened just after 4:00 a.m.

According to police an SUV slammed into a metal utility pole on the side of the road.

No other details were available about the cause or condition of the driver.

