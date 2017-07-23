Legal community remembers Judge Keith Siskin who passed away Sunday

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Circuit Court judge for Cannon and Rutherford counties died Sunday. Judge Keith Siskin was 45 years old.

Siskin was appointed to the bench in the 16th Judicial District by Governor Bill Haslam in 2012. He also served as a Juvenile Court judge.

The Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court called Judge Siskin a dedicated public servant and outstanding trial judge.

The Vanderbilt University graduate went to the University of Georgia School of Law.

Siskin leaves behind his wife, two adult daughter and family in Savannah, Georgia