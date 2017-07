NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was found shot inside her home in the 1200 block of Hillside Avenue.

Relatives discovered her around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. She was at the bottom of a stairway inside her townhouse.

A family member tells News 2 her name is Isha Musa.

Police are at the scene. We will update this story as soon as more information is available