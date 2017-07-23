Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, July 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sunday is a day for the guys at Fat Bottom Brewery.

They’re having a free Man’B’Que and will be grilling meats and drinking beers from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s also the last day of the flea market this month and if you don’t go today, you’ll have to wait until next month.

The theme this month is “Hot Buys.” Parking is $5 and the doors at the Fairgrounds are open until 4 p.m.

And Nissan Stadium looks a little different this weekend because we are getting one of the first tastes of Top Golf.

They are calling it “Top Golf Crush” and for $65, you can practice your swing over the football field.

It’ll be good even for beginners or just watch everyone else swing and enjoy the food trucks that will be out there.

Click here for more information. http://bit.ly/2urSllu