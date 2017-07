NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Metro Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing in North Nashville.

Officials on the scene tell News 2 that one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

They were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Scovel Street around 11:15 a.m. on a stabbing report.

There is no word at this time about a suspect or motive.

