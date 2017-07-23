Man stabbed with ice pick near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a man who claimed he was stabbed with an ice pick Sunday morning while breaking up a fight was actually stabbed in self-defense.

The incident happened just after midnight along University Court near downtown Nashville.

According to police, the man initially told officers he was injured while breaking up a fight between two men.

After further investigation, officers said the man’s girlfriend had actually stabbed him in the chest to protect herself during an assault.

The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.