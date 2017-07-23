Man killed in shooting outside Madison home

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot and killed following an apparent argument Saturday night outside of a home in Madison.

Metro police responded around 11:50 p.m. to the 600 block of Ronnie Road where a man in his early 20s was found in a back room of a residence with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said an argument took place in the backyard between the victim and two men.

When the argument escalated, the victim was shot. He ran inside the home and collapsed.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

