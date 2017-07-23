Car drives off the interstate in Nashville and crashes on to a train below

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Metro officials tell News 2 that a man drove off of the interstate in the Berry Hill area of Nashville Sunday morning and landed on the railroad tracks below.

The car was heading west on I-440 heading toward I-65 when it left the roadway for an unknown reason, said Metro Fire Department officials on the scene.

The car then fell approximately 50-60 feet to the railroad tracks below and hit a train.

The man who was driving the car has been taken to Vanderbilt. His condition has not been released.

