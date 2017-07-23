1 killed, 1 critically injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man was killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting Saturday night in East Nashville.

Metro police responded around 11:15 p.m. to the 500 block of South 6th Street where they found a man in his 20s in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head.

That shooting victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Minutes later, officers said another man in his early 20s was found shot in the grass along Shelby Avenue, close to where the initial victim was located.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Police described the gunman as a black male in his early 20s, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, with a twist in his hair.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

