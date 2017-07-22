The Latest: Trump says only crime is leaks ‘against us’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the probe into allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election (all times local): 9:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump says that while he has the power to grant pardons, the only crime so far has been leaks against his administration.

Trump tweeted Saturday: “While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us. FAKE NEWS.”

The Washington Post recently reported that Trump has inquired about his authority to pardon aides, relatives or even himself in connection with the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has long criticized leaks about the investigation and has urged authorities to prosecute leakers.

Next week, Trump’s eldest son, his son-in-law and White House adviser, and a former campaign chairman are to appear before Senate committees investigating Russian meddling.