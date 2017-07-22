Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, July 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Start your Saturday with some “Namaste” on the rooftop.

Shakti Yoga is hosting a class on the rooftop of the Thompson Hotel and afterwards there will be mimosas.

It is $15 and all of the proceeds go back to Small World Yoga, an organization that brings the practice to communities that often don’t have access to it.

It starts at 11 a.m. Click here for tickets. http://bit.ly/2uGG9gT

Tonight is probably one of our most delicious best bets.

“The Chew’s” Carla Hall is coming home to host a family style dinner at Green Door Gourmet where she’ll cook up some southern soul food.

Tickets are $55 and that includes dinner. Kids tickets are $12.

The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., but if you are a big fan, she’s having a VIP meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. It’s $95 to attend the meet-and-greet.

Click here for tickets. http://bit.ly/2gQagfS

Some of the best bluegrass bands are also taking over the Franklin Town Square all day for the Bluegrass Along the Harpeth Festival.

Music starts at 10 a.m. and the event is free.

Click here for more information. https://www.bluegrassalongtheharpeth.com/