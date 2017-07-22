Nashville’s Italian Lights festival is official NASA location for solar eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The historic total solar eclipse happening next month will take place during Nashville’s Italian Lights festival.

The festival, which features the culture and cuisine of the Italian old country, begins Friday, Aug. 18 and continues through Monday, Aug. 21 at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in downtown Nashville.

The eclipse takes place that last day, and the festival is NASA’s official viewing location for Music City.

There will be two NASA astrophysicists on hand as well as free science activities and workshops for people of all ages, both children and adults.

Aside from the eclipse fun on Aug. 21, the entire weekend will feature over 100 arts, crafts, and cuisine experiences, as well as live music all four days of the Italian Lights festival.

The festival begins Friday, Aug. 18 from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. and continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

On Monday, the day of the eclipse, hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The eclipse will begin around 11 a.m. with the moon completely blocking the sun for nearly 2 minutes of darkness at 1:27 p.m.

