Mountain Tough executive director steps down

GATLINBURG, Tenn (WATE) – Janice Hendrix has stepped down from her role as the executive director of Mountain Tough Recovery Team. The organization says Jeff Conyers, who currently serves on the board of directors for the organization, was appointed to serve as interim executive director.

“We’ve listened and formulated a strategy going forward that Mountain Tough is going to pursue that’s been in the works,” said Conyers. “Our leadership team is going to advance that strategy very very quickly going forward.”

The non-profit focuses on helping people dealing with the November fires in Sevier County. Dolly Parton announced in May that the remaining $3 million from the My People Fund would go to the Mountain Tough Recovery Team as they work to transition leadership over from the immediate disaster team.

The organization began meeting with wildfire victims on June 1. Since that time, leaders say they have given nearly $30,000 in assistance to help victim with everything from medical and transportation issues to finding stable housing.

“It’s probably been two weeks ago now that we received our 501(c)(3) status that we can operate like a not for profit,” said Conyers. “This really loosens the reigns on how we can interact with the public and how we can distribute money in particular and now we can raise money.”