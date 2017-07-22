Motorcyclist dies in crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist in his 20s died early Saturday evening on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville.

Police said it happened just after 5 p.m. as the biker was traveling north.

A Nissan Rogue, driven by a man in his 40s, was reportedly traveling south when he made a left turn onto Airport Road.

According to the police department, the driver of the Rogue didn’t yield to the oncoming motorcycle, causing a collision.

The biker died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police say the driver of the Nissan and multiple people inside were transported to Tennova Healthcare with unknown injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Charges have not been filed at this time.