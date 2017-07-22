Man charged in Antioch robbery planned over Facebook Marketplace

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of assaulting and robbing a woman earlier this month in an Antioch parking lot after the two met for a cell phone sale planned over social media.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police were called July 3 for a robbery investigation in the 5200 block of Hickory Hollow Parkway near the Global Mall at the Crossings.

The female victim claimed she met with Dominick Hester “to purchase a cell phone that was posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace.” When Hester arrived, the victim said “she got into the back seat of that vehicle to conduct the transaction,” but Hester pointed a handgun at her and demanded her money.

The paperwork states the victim tried to unlock the car door from the outside, and Hester rolled up the window, trapping the victim’s arm in it. He also reportedly hit the victim in the head with a handgun.

Investigators said Hester was able to get the victim’s purse as she escaped.

During a photo line-up, police said the victim identified Hester as her attacker.

He was charged July 20 with aggravated robbery.