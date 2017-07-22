Funerals held Saturday for 2 teens killed in Rutherford County crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Funeral services will be held Saturday for two Blackman High School students killed in a crash earlier this month in Rutherford County.

The crash happened July 15 along Dilton Mankin Road, southeast of Murfreesboro.

Visitation for 16-year-old Johntae Adams will be 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at New Vision Baptist Church on N. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro. A celebration of life will follow at noon.

Visitation for 16-year-old Ethan Economy will be noon to 4 p.m. at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Innsbrooke Blvd in Murfreesboro. His funeral service will follow.

Three other teenagers were injured in the crash.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

The preliminary crash report detailing the incident has not been made available.