Family, friends honor motorcyclist killed in Hermitage crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember a Madison man killed in Hermitage earlier this month.

A celebration of life for Robert “Buddy” Jordan was held at the Elks Lodge on Williams Ave in Madison at 12 p.m. They met at the Faith Baptist Church on Gallatin Pike to honor Jordan before the service.

The 60-year-old was killed after an 18-year-old man hit him head-on while he was riding his motorcycle on Old Hickory Boulevard on July 9.

Jim Clark was riding with Jordan at the time of the accident and taken to a local hospital. He continues to recover from his injuries.

Zachary Price was charged with reckless homicide by intoxication in Jordan’s death.

Family and friends told News 2 that Jordan’s wife was killed in a motorcycle 8 months before him on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison.

Riders are also encouraged to take part in a Memorial Bike Run on July 29. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of his memorial.