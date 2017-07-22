False fire alarm prompts evacuation of Nashville airport’s control tower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire alarm went off Saturday night inside the control tower at the Nashville International Airport, prompting an evacuation as well as flight diversions.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the tower was evacuated as a precaution shortly before 8 p.m. while the fire department checked out the facility.

Spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said it turns out a faulty sensor caused the alarm to go off, and controllers were cleared to return at 8:25 p.m.

While the tower was evacuated, the FAA Center in Memphis handled the flights. Only three flights to Nashville were diverted to area airports, and FlyNashville.com showed a handful of delays.