Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular: Nashville’s Shelby Park Lake is stocked

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – “Oh, this is fantastic,” said fisherman Lou Della-Penna. “Every city should have one like this.”

The Shelby Park lake in East Nashville is stocked by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

“In the wintertime, we have a winter trout stocking program where we put trout into bodies of water like this that normally aren’t cold enough to keep trout, but in the wintertime they actually support those trout, said Barry Cross with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency. “It’s a put and take. We put them out there and we want people to catch them and take them home.”

Lou says he caught seven fish in one day. “This past season, they put something like 900 pounds of trout in here.”

“Shelby Park is a landlocked lake, so what you are going to find mostly is large-mouth bass,” said Cross. “You’re going to find blue gill, red eared sunfish, and maybe some green sunfish. Also, there are catfish in this lake.”

Tennessee has roughly 29 major reservoirs around the state and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams.