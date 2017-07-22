Concerns over East Nashville gym’s ideology prompts protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Protesters took the streets Saturday to send a message to the owners of a new gym in East Nashville.

They gathered across from Vengeance Strength Kvlt, which sits on the corner of Gallatin and Straightway avenues.

One woman with the organization Showing Up for Racial Justice Nashville explained their concern.

“We’re concerned that the group uses white nationalist rhetoric on their website, and that their founders have connection with the Wolves of Vinland, which is a white nationalist group,” explained Neely Baugh.

She continued, “So we’re out here to say that these values are not acceptable in our city, that we don’t support them, and this is not the place for them and really nowhere should be.”

Baugh explained they protested to help raise awareness for the issue, carrying signs and chanting.

She said that since East Nashville has been “ravaged” by gentrification, she believes the people who have lived there for generations don’t feel welcome anymore.

“And for this space to be opening here in this part of Nashville just makes it unacceptable and quite offensive,” she continued.

News 2 spoke with the one of the co-owners, Sky Lemyng, who said while their marketing tactics may be intimidating to some, it doesn’t mean the gym isn’t willing to work with “just about anyone.”

“We accept everyone,” Lemyng said.

News 2 asked about the concerns his gym is tied to white nationalists, which Lemyng said is not the case.

“I find that disgusting. I find the ideology of white nationalism very stupid, and my only concern about this type of coverage is that those types of people will come here and think they can come here and I’m their brother or their comrade or something. I don’t want them coming here and lowering my IQ,” he explained.

“I think anyone who genuinely thinks that the interest of their racial group is better than the interest of another racial group, if they’re willing to hate people on a surface level basis, then that’s weak, and weakness is the only thing here we don’t tolerate,” Lemyng continued.