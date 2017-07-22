Carla Hall of ‘The Chew’ hosts old-fashion dinner in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville native Carla Hall and star of ABC’s “The Chew” was back in town Saturday night for a good old fashioned family dinner.

The community event was held at Green Door Gourmet’s Grand Barn where guests enjoyed southern-inspired and soul food.

The Music City Doughboys also performed.

News 2 caught up with Hall, who grew up in Nashville, to talk about the city’s recent boom in growth.

“I know people who have moved here from New York and they’re excited because they’re used to different restaurants and they’re used to basically anything you want when you go out,” she said.

“There’s entertainment, there’s food here, there’s theater, a lot of cultural events and there’s a lot of history in Nashville, so I think that Nashville has a lot to offer that people don’t even realize,” Hall continued.

