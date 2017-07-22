Blackman High crash survivor given 3 percent change to walk again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friends and family gathered Saturday in memory of two Blackman High School students killed in a car wreck one week ago.

Trae Swader, one of the three survivors, is still recovering in the hospital.

His mom, Shirley Scott, realizes she could have been planning a funeral instead of a surgery. She says she is thankful he is still alive, but his life will never be the same.

Swader was an avid football player, but in a matter of seconds, his life changed.

“They give him a 3 percent chance to walk again, 3 percent out of 100,” Scott told News 2.

Swader was with four friends in a car when it crashed into Lytle Creek and burst into flames.

“Two of them lost their lives. Part of me thinks that he wishes he had lost his life,” she explained.

Services were held Saturday for Swader’s friends, Johntae Adams and Ethan Economy.

“My heart breaks for them, because I couldn’t imagine losing my kids. I went to a hospital and not a funeral site; I’m thankful for that.”

Scott continued, “I’m holding on to faith that God’s going to perform a miracle because he can, but at times like this your faith gets tested.”

Scott says her son has a broken back, three broken ribs that punctured his lungs, a damaged spleen, a broken ankle, broken toes and a broken jaw.

Saturday he started physical therapy, the first of many steps in his long road to recovery.

“I’ve been fighting these tears pretty good for these past couple of days. Today was overwhelming with me.”

There is a list of changes the family will need to make to the house to adjust for when Swader does get to go home including; building a ramp for a wheelchair, widening doors and adjusting his room.

Swader’s classmates helped design T-shirts that are being sold to help the family with cost. There is also a GoFundMe. Click here to donate.

Tennessee state troopers are still investigating the crash.