At least 2 injured in 4-car crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two people were injured in a four-car crash in Columbia on Saturday.

It happened on Hampshire Pike near Zion Road, according to Chad Bailey with the Office Emergency Management.

Four cars were involved. At least two people were injured and had to be extricated from a car. One was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and one was taken by ambulance. An update on their conditions wasn’t immediately known.

There’s no word at this time if anyone else was injured.

Both the Maury County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating.