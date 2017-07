CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed in a crash in northeastern Clarksville Saturday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said it happened at Highway 79 and Clear Springs Road, not far from the Kentucky state line.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Details on the crash weren’t immediately known.

Drivers are urged to use caution and expect delays as authorities investigate.

