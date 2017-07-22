Arvidsson agrees to contract with Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It didn’t take long for The Predators and forward Viktor Arvidsson to come to an agreement on a new contract.

Arvidsson and the Predators entered arbitration Saturday and had 48 hours to come to a deal before a ruling was made, but both sides only needed a few hours.

Arvidsson agreed to a 7-year deal to stay in Nashville worth over $29 million dollars ($29.75 million to be exact) with an average salary of $4.25 million per season.

It was reported that Arvidsson asked for $4.5 million a year but the two sides got close enough for a deal with an arbitration decision looming.

Arvidsson scored a career best 31 goals for the Predators last season and dished out 30 assists. He was 1st in the NHL with 5 shorthanded goals and second on the Predators with 6 game winners and a plus 16 rating.

The Preds have one final player that is headed to arbitration. Austin Watson has a hearing scheduled for Monday.