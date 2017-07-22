Adams, Tennessee steps back in time with the Threshermens Association

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Thousands of people gather in Adams, Tennessee, each year to take a step back in time.

The Tennessee-Kentucky Threshermens Association annual show was in town for its 48th year.

The event gave hobbyists a chance to show off their antique farm equipment and experience what farming was like years ago.

A highlight of the event is a parade of steam engines and old tractors riding through an authentic old town setting.

The event runs over two days and wraps up Saturday with an old fashioned Mule Pull.