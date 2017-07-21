Woman killed crossing Nolensville Rd. in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman died late Friday night in a traffic accident on Nolensville Rd. near Harding Place.

Police at the scene told News 2 the woman was crossing the street near Walmart when a white Nissan Sentra hit her around 10 p.m. She was not in a crosswalk.

The driver claimed he did not see the pedestrian until it was too late.

Police said speed was not a factor and the driver did not appear to be intoxicated or impaired.

A Metro bus was standing near the intersection. The driver witnessed the accident.

Nolensville Rd. is expected to be blocked for several hours while police finish their investigation.