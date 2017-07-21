Woman critically injured when caught in crossfire during North Nashville shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was critically injured when she was struck by gunfire from a shootout in North Nashville Thursday night.

It happened near the intersection of Dowlan Street and 26th Avenue North around 11:30 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the woman was sitting on a bus bench when she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Dowlan Street.

The victim, who is said to be in her late 50s, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Metro police said they do not believe she was targeted.

Multiple bullet casings were found along Dowlan Street and several vehicles were also struck.

No suspect description was released but investigators believe more than one person was shooting.

Camera surveillance footage from the area is being reviewed by detectives.

The Nashville Fire Department was in the area on a separate call when the gun shots rang out. Paramedics were able to quickly locate the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.