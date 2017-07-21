Trigg County man wanted for kidnapping, duct taping woman to chair

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman and duct taped her to a chair in Trigg County, Kentucky.

The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office reported 48-year-old Dwight Hunter bound the woman to a chair before she managed to briefly escape.

Hunter then reportedly dragged her back into the home by her neck before she was able to finally escape.

The victim ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

Officials said Hunter is considered armed and dangerous. Warrants have been issued for his arrest, including attempted murder, unlawful imprisonment and kidnaping.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office at 270-522-6014.