Top 10 hotel projects under construction in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With more than 100 hotel projects in the pipeline for Nashville, the biggest hotels under construction are concentrated in the downtown area.
- The Moxy at Broadway and Third Avenue South will have 152 rooms. It is scheduled to open in February.
- The Element Nashville in the One City development off Charlotte Avenue will open in 2019 with 169 rooms.
- Dream Nashville on Fourth Avenue North will have 169 room and open in 2018.
- Holston House-A Hyatt Unbound Collection hotel will open in a historic space on Seventh Avenue North in 2018 with 190 rooms.
- The Hilton Nashville Green Hills will open off Crestmoor Road in April 2018 with 203 rooms.
- A.C. Hotels by Marriott Nashville Downtown at the corner of Korean Veterans Boulevard and Fifth Avenue South will have 207 rooms and open in September 2018.
- Nashville Noel Hotel is off Fourth Avenue North near Printer’s Alley with 224 room and set to open October 2017.
- Cambria Hotel and Suites off Eighth Avenue North near McGavock Street is projected to open in January 2018 with 224 rooms.
- Joseph A Luxury Hotel on the corner of Korean Veterans Boulevard and Fourth Avenue South is set to open in 2019 with 300 rooms.
- J.W. Marriott at the corner of Eighth Avenue South and Demonbreum comes in a Number One with 533 rooms, set to open in summer 2018.