Top 10 hotel projects under construction in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With more than 100 hotel projects in the pipeline for Nashville, the biggest hotels under construction are concentrated in the downtown area.

The Moxy at Broadway and Third Avenue South will have 152 rooms. It is scheduled to open in February.

The Element Nashville in the One City development off Charlotte Avenue will open in 2019 with 169 rooms.

Dream Nashville on Fourth Avenue North will have 169 room and open in 2018.

Holston House-A Hyatt Unbound Collection hotel will open in a historic space on Seventh Avenue North in 2018 with 190 rooms.

The Hilton Nashville Green Hills will open off Crestmoor Road in April 2018 with 203 rooms.

A.C. Hotels by Marriott Nashville Downtown at the corner of Korean Veterans Boulevard and Fifth Avenue South will have 207 rooms and open in September 2018.

Nashville Noel Hotel is off Fourth Avenue North near Printer’s Alley with 224 room and set to open October 2017.

Cambria Hotel and Suites off Eighth Avenue North near McGavock Street is projected to open in January 2018 with 224 rooms.

Joseph A Luxury Hotel on the corner of Korean Veterans Boulevard and Fourth Avenue South is set to open in 2019 with 300 rooms.

J.W. Marriott at the corner of Eighth Avenue South and Demonbreum comes in a Number One with 533 rooms, set to open in summer 2018.