State grant awarded for sidewalk project along US 70 in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A citizen’s suggestion on how to pay for it led to a much needed sidewalk planned for Murfreesboro.

And Tennessee’s governor was a part of a ceremony honoring the project.

The area is along busy US 70 South, which runs by places like the Patterson Park Community Center, often filled with youngsters.

Gov. Bill Haslam joined the ceremony Friday where a check symbolized the federal grant money awarded to make the project a reality.

“Really the cool thing about this is a citizen came to us and said, ‘Have you thought about doing this process?’ We looked into it, researched this state grant, and it was all started by citizen input,” said Murfreesboro mayor Shane McFarland.

The governor traveled to Fayetteville, Pulaski and Franklin for similar grant announcements to fund projects in those cities.