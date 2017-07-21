Nashville probation officer treated for scabies is latest to sue CoreCivic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A probation officer has joined a class action lawsuit against CoreCivic, the private company that runs the Metro jail.

Maria Schaffner is a probation officer who claims she was infested with scabies after coming into contact with jail inmates released on probation. According to the lawsuit, she discovered a rash while on vacation at the end of June and was diagnosed with scabies on July 1.

Schaffner works for the Metro Nashville General Sessions Probation Department and joins an attorney and other employees of the Metro courts who claim CoreCivic ignored complaints, failed to warn court employees, and did not do enough to stop the scabies outbreak.

The suit alleges that scabies first showed up at the jail in December of 2016, and claims there is still a scabies problem as of July 21, 2017.

The scabies outbreak was first reported publicly on June 1 when officials said inmates were found to be contaminated with the scabies rash. It reportedly led to dozens of people being affected at the Nashville courthouse, including employees, lawyers, and members of the general public.

MORE: Health officials are working with the sheriff’s office and the private jail operator to contain and stop the outbreak of scabies.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, scabies is caused by the human itch mite. The mite burrows into the upper layer of skin where it lives and lays eggs, causing intense itching and a red, bumpy rash.

Scabies is often transmitted by skin-to-skin contact. The mites can also live for a few days on clothing and bedding, carpeting and furniture.

News 2 attempted to reach CoreCivic Friday night but has not heard back from the company.