Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Green Hills, Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The West Nile virus was detected in Green Hills and Antioch after Metro health officials tested two batches of mosquitoes.

In Green Hills, the mosquitoes were captured at the intersection of S. Wilson Boulevard and Estes Road.

In Antioch, they were found near the Priest Lake area and Smith Springs Road.

Staff with the Metro Public Health Department will visit both neighborhoods next Tuesday to pass out mosquito protection and prevention information to people who live in the area.

Officials say they’ll also monitor any standing water to find mosquito larvae.

The health department recommends taking the following steps to protect against biting mosquitoes, including:

Limit time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are present.

If you must be outdoors then wear a mosquito repellent that is approved for use by the CDC – those include products that contain DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Wear shoes, socks, long sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Pant legs should be tucked into shoes or socks, and collars should be buttoned.

Make sure your windows and doors have screens and are in good repair.

Health Department officials recommend taking steps to reduce mosquito breeding areas. This includes: Reduce or eliminate all standing water in your yard – especially in children’s toys, bird baths, clogged gutters, tires, flowerpots, trashcans, and wheelbarrows.

Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with Gambusia fish.

Apply mosquito dunks in standing water areas on your property.

Cut back overgrown vegetation (mosquito hiding areas).

According to a press release, health officials began monitoring standing water in all areas of Nashville in late February. They apply larvicide when mosquito larvae are present to kill the larvae before they become adult mosquitoes.