Mom files $135M lawsuit after son dies in hot daycare van

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WKRN) – The mother of a little boy who died after being left in a hot van at a daycare has filed a lawsuit against the center.

According to WATN, the lawsuit claims, among other things, that 5-year-old Christopher Gardner Jr. died inside a hot van because of lack of supervision and negligence.

Daycare workers picked Gardner up from his home on June 12 but left him inside the van for at least eight hours.

“I would like to see the daycare closed,” his mother Ashley Smith told CNN. “[I’m] trying to take it one day at a time. It’s hard for me. Every day, I get up looking for him.”

Investigators said during the hours Gardner was left inside the van, temperatures peaked at nearly 140 degrees.

His mother is now asking for $135 million for pain and suffering, along with medical and funeral expenses.

Four employees were later fired and charged with manslaughter. The daycare, Ascent Children’s Health Services, has not responded to the lawsuit.