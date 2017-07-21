Middle Tennessee heat wave continues into weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mid-summer heat wave continues across Middle Tennessee and into the weekend.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Friday and has been extended until 7 p.m. Saturday. Check the latest advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Friday will feature another dose of hazy, hot and humid conditions with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Nashville’s high temperatures Friday afternoon should top out around 97 degrees, which would tie the hottest day so far this year.

RELATED: What’s the big deal about the heat index?

Heat indices, or what it feels like when the humidity and temperatures are factored together, will run into the 101 to 107 range today. That kind of heat can put a lot of stress on the body during any strenuous outdoor activity. Take plenty of breaks, drink plenty of water and try to limit your time outdoors.

Saturday afternoon there may be a few scattered afternoon showers or thundershowers to provide a little relief to some lucky folks, but the better chance of rain is Sunday and Monday with more widespread shower and thundershower activity. The clouds and rain will lower temperatures to near 90 both days.

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.