Man hit, killed by car while crossing South Nashville road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was hit and killed by a car Friday night while crossing a busy road in South Nashville.

Metro police said 66-year-old Kris Hansen was fatally injured around 10 p.m. on Nolensville Pike near Welshwood Drive.

According to officers, the driver of a Nissan Sentra was traveling south when he hit Hansen, who was standing partially in the middle turn lane as well as one of the travel lanes.

The driver told police when he saw Hansen, he applied his brakes and swerved slightly, but could not avoid impact due to the traffic around him.

Hansen was believed to have been walking from the westbound side of Nolensville Pike to the eastbound side to board an MTA bus.

No charges are anticipated against the driver.