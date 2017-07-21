Jared’s Ice Cream Friday: Maggie Moo’s

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Each morning, Magggie Moo’s makes their ice cream in small four gallon batches and it comes out so smooth.

In fact, you will notice that there are no additional elements, such as chocolate chips in each flavor because part of the fun is you get to create your own concoction.

Select one of their 22 daily-made flavors and pour on the toppings.As many as you want as long as it fits into the cup.

Finally, the true cherry on top is flipping it into a cup.

Not only does Maggie Moo’s take care of your craving for this creamy dessert, they also have a hand in giving back to Middle Tennessee with bi-monthly celebrity scoops.

“We try to make it an expereience beyond just the ice cream and cookies, we want you to have a really fun time when you come in, said

There are two stores in Middle Tennessee, one in Nashville and the other in Hendersonville with 22 flavors overall made daily and 60 total in rotation. The flavor that is a must is the mouth-watering chocolate birthday cake.

You never know who you will run across there.

Oh and they make amazing ice cream cakes, too.

