WKRN-TV, Nashville, Tennessee, is actively seeking a highly-skilled and motivated IT Administrator to join our energetic broadcast team.

The ideal individual will have a keen sense of customer service and possess exceptional oral and written communication skills.

Responsibilities include: Oversee the day-to- day operation of computer networks, including, hardware/software support, training and special projects, work closely with outside vendors to maintain VOIP system, maintain Microsoft Active Directory, monitor and remove viruses and spyware from PCs, maintain station WI-FI system, maintain daily tape back-up and off-site tape storage, perform routine server monitoring and performance benchmarking , maintain WSUS system, recommend software and hardware for system improvement, complete special projects as requested.

Qualifications: Associates degree in Computer Technology or related field.

Certification such as MCP, A+ preferred.

Minimum of two to four years prior experience with providing workstation support.

Send resume and cover letter to:

WKRN-TV

Attn: Human Resources

441 Murfreesboro Road

Nashville, TN 37210

Email: lsnyder@wkrn.com – No phone calls please.

Be sure to include your name and the job title in subject line.

Please tell us how you found out about the job opening.

WKRN-TV is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees because of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company.