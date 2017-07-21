WKRN-TV, Nashville, Tennessee, is actively seeking a highly-skilled and motivated IT Administrator to join our energetic broadcast team.
The ideal individual will have a keen sense of customer service and possess exceptional oral and written communication skills.
Responsibilities include: Oversee the day-to- day operation of computer networks, including, hardware/software support, training and special projects, work closely with outside vendors to maintain VOIP system, maintain Microsoft Active Directory, monitor and remove viruses and spyware from PCs, maintain station WI-FI system, maintain daily tape back-up and off-site tape storage, perform routine server monitoring and performance benchmarking , maintain WSUS system, recommend software and hardware for system improvement, complete special projects as requested.
Qualifications: Associates degree in Computer Technology or related field.
Certification such as MCP, A+ preferred.
Minimum of two to four years prior experience with providing workstation support.
Send resume and cover letter to:
WKRN-TV
Attn: Human Resources
441 Murfreesboro Road
Nashville, TN 37210
Email: lsnyder@wkrn.com – No phone calls please.
Be sure to include your name and the job title in subject line.
Please tell us how you found out about the job opening.
WKRN-TV is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees because of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company.